Commentary: COVID-19 paved Lawrence Wong's path to 4G leader, but we should look beyond that

SINGAPORE: On Thursday (Apr 14), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced Finance Minister Lawrence Wong as leader of the fourth generation (4G) team, paving the way for him to become Singapore’s next Prime Minister.

This comes almost exactly one year after Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat’s decision to step aside as 4G leader, which threw the question of succession wide open.

COVID-19 had already disrupted earlier succession plans, delaying Mr Lee’s plan to step down after the 2020 General Election.

Much has been said and written about why Mr Wong was eventually selected, pointing to his strong policy background and communication skills as key reasons.

But there is more to that. A critical aspect of Mr Wong’s emergence as 4G leader is his willingness to step up to the plate.

In political science, this distinction between policy need and policymaker is often described as structure versus agency. It is often when structural problems are met with a capable policy agent that the policy output gap is closed and problems can be addressed.

This is most evident with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has created a compressed timeline within which multi-ministry taskforce (MTF) members could exercise strategic leadership. As Mr Heng recounted, Mr Wong readily accepted the request to co-chair the MTF.

Mr Wong himself said, in his first press conference as 4G leader on Apr 16: “My philosophy in life, instilled by my parents from young - is that whatever task I'm assigned, I will give of my best.”