Commentary: Cabinet reshuffle shows how leaders are assembling around Lawrence Wong for complex tasks ahead

SINGAPORE: “We, members of the People’s Action Party, dedicate ourselves to upholding our democratic socialist ideals, serving our nation and improving Singaporeans’ lives” is the first line of a seven-paragraph resolution that the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) introduced and committed to in 2013.

The leader who drafted the resolution is Mr Lawrence Wong – Finance Minister, leader of the PAP fourth generation or 4G team, and from Jun 13, Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore. Mr Wong’s promotion, a step before succeeding Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, was announced amid a Cabinet reshuffle on Monday (Jun 6).

The reshuffle might seem muted, with no other changes made at the ministerial level. This left key portfolios of defence, foreign affairs and home affairs in the experienced hands of the incumbent 3G ministers - leaders with ongoing global networks forged over time for the sharing of intelligence and the coordination of responses to cross-boundary crises with the international community.

It's unsurprising that those steady hands are needed, given how turbulent 2022 is turning out to be, with an ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, a pandemic that has not quite ended, the threat of global recession and climate disaster.