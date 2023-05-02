Commentary: Singapore may not be able to outbid the big players, but it has its own ‘secret recipe’

SINGAPORE: At his first outing as keynote speaker at the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) May Day Rally on Monday (May 1), Deputy Prime Minister and prime minister-in-waiting Lawrence Wong issued a strong statement of continued commitment to the partnership that his younger generation of political leaders have with those of the union movement as well as the workers of Singapore.

He recognised that the NTUC and his governing party, the People’s Action Party (PAP), are “sibling orgnisations” that originated from the same political movement, which as we know, fought for the rights and welfare of workers even before Singapore’s independence. He said that the government has their back as the global economy faces dire times today.

This is a recurring theme of this fourth generation (4G) of leaders. Just a year ago, Mr Wong, speaking alongside Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong at the annual May Day Rally, began his remarks with the same reference to the common political origins of the PAP and NTUC.

To symbolise that ongoing connection, he then provided the first inking of the government’s national public engagement exercise to discuss how people and government would refresh the social compact, called the “Forward Singapore” agenda.

He emphasised he wanted the labour movement’s full participation in it as it had been so much a part of Singapore’s success and development.

Since then, the NTUC launched its #EveryWorkerMatters conversations to feed important labour concerns into that Forward Singapore exercise which will conclude later this year.

In his speech this May Day, Mr Wong said: “The PAP, in turn, works closely with the NTUC to implement pro-worker laws and policies, and ensures that NTUC has the resources to look after our workers”.

As the PAP seeks to refresh the social compact with workers and citizens, Mr Wong clearly articulated his grasp of their concerns – the high cost of living; access to affordable and quality education, healthcare, and housing; and practical barriers to improving their employability. With that, he refreshed the political compact with the labour movement and tripartism.