Commentary: Why do we like to call for wrongdoers to be fired when misdeeds go viral in Singapore?

SINGAPORE: What do two former bank employees and 11 trainee lawyers have in common?

For one, they had engaged in extremely poor behaviour in the eyes of the public, separate from any investigation and follow-up by the police or their professional bodies.

A former DBS Bank employee was given a stern warning for sharing an image of a Singapore flag being ripped to show an Indian flag underneath in 2018. A former JP Morgan employee was also investigated after being caught on video verbally abusing a condominium security guard in 2019. And more recently, it was reported that the trainee lawyers cheated on the Bar exams.

After these incidents became known, some netizens called for their employees to fire them, often citing their poor moral character that could reflect badly on the organisation.

To be clear, the actions of some of these individuals are at best disrespectful and appalling, and should be publicly denounced. This has sometimes resulted in doxxing, which has been made an offence since 2020.

But when misdeeds go viral, we somehow seem to look at cutting off their economic lifelines as an effective and fitting punishment. Are such calls excessive or should people be content to let the authorities and other entities decide what punishment is suitable?

And what are the other contributing factors at play when people turn their ire away from the person responsible and towards their employer?

PURSUIT OF FAIRNESS AND PUNISHMENT OF BAD BEHAVIOUR

If you’re anything like the 5,000 Singapore respondents who answered a values survey, you might have chosen fairness as your number one strength. You would join the more than half of one million respondents from 75 nations who answered the same.

It is perhaps in this zealous pursuit of fairness that some netizens have called for various wrongdoers, and in some cases, even their families and loved ones, to be identified, fired and harmed. Our general sense that the world is fair may lead us to believe that such transgressions deserve to be attacked.