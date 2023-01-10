Commentary: Layoffs are never easy, but dignity and compassion go a long way

SINGAPORE: Layoffs are never easy - for all involved. Speak to any human resource professional and they will say that there is no such thing as a good way to retrench employees.

Recent layoffs by major tech companies, from Meta to Shopee, have cast a pall over the job market and placed the spotlight on HR practices. It was disconcerting to read that Twitter staff had been assured there were no plans for layoffs, only to receive a blunt email later on about job cuts and find themselves locked out of company systems within hours.

Unceremonious exits don’t bode well for an industry that relies on talent to drive competitive advantage. While in-demand tech talent will likely be quickly absorbed back to gainful employment, retrenchment exercises are generally fraught with challenges and difficulties.

Though Singapore’s job market remains tight now, some analysts are cautious about a looming recession given that the economy is vulnerable to external demand and supply. Could layoffs become increasingly inevitable for some sectors?

Even if it comes to that, companies must understand that retrenchments must be managed properly, not just out of compassion since livelihoods are at stake but also to reduce reputational risks and preserve brand value to prospective and existing talent. Twitter employees in Singapore told CNA that handling of layoffs was “very disappointing”, with “zero empathy”.