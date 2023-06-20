Commentary: Should we still learn to code if the future is all AI and ‘Low Code No Code’?

SINGAPORE: It took just seconds for GPT-4 to write code for a basic but functioning website, off a photograph of a crude sketch in a notebook, in a March demo by OpenAI.

Tech enthusiasts and non-techies alike have been using its predecessor ChatGPT to generate code for websites and games, with no more than simple text prompts. Microsoft has developed code-writing software that runs on OpenAI’s tech.

For many years, learning to code seemed indispensable - a way to ready students for the future and keep workers relevant and employable as technology changed jobs.

But now it seems that coding skills are no longer needed to write programs. Amid the massive layoffs in the tech sector, software engineers and developers were reportedly not spared.