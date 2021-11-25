Commentary: Workers don't want to be managed, they want to be partners

TORONTO: It's time for business, political and organisational leaders to give up on "management".

Workers today don't want to be managed, even benevolently. They want to be partners in co-creation, where all members are empowered to bring their whole selves to the organisation regardless of hierarchies.

Consequently, those uncomfortably perched atop organisational hierarchies are faced with a stark choice: Co-create or manage, because you cannot do both.

As businesses start to envision a post-pandemic world, they are faced with unprecedented challenges, like the so-called Great Resignation that involves millions of employees opting to quit their unfulfilling jobs, and political pressures to "build back better."

As I argue in my recent book, Connected Capitalism, we need to move away from an emphasis on "management" and towards a focus on co-creation.

Management is passé. Co-creation will allow us to thrive in meeting the changing demands of key stakeholders like employees, customers and governments.