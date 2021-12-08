Commentary: Is it frivolous to learn Korean to appreciate Squid Game and K-drama shows?

SINGAPORE: Interest in learning Korean spiked worldwide after Netflix’s blockbuster show Squid Game hit our screens, reported language platform Duolingo.

It observed a 40 per cent growth in new Korean learners in the United States after the show premiered in September, even though the K-wave already had success in recent years - from global boy band phenomenon BTS to Bong Joon-Ho’s Oscar-winning film Parasite.

And with the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting our social lives, perhaps more found motivation and spare time to take that first step.

As a linguist, it’s always amusing, but unsurprising, to see non-English popular culture motivating viewers to try their hand at learning foreign languages.

There are many “good” reasons to do so – but does interest in a TV show count as one of them? Or is it a frivolous reason?

PRACTICALITY MIGHT NOT BE KEY FOR ENGLISH SPEAKERS

Throughout my 21 years as a French teacher and interacting with like-minded multilingual peers, I’ve seen many reasons for picking up a new language.

Think of it as a spectrum of increasing practicality (or frivolity): On one end, school, work and travel tend to be common reasons. English is, by far, the most popular language to study worldwide.

What might be other practical languages for native English speakers like us?

Looking at economic, geopolitical and cultural indicators, the British Council ranked the top three most important languages for the United Kingdom in the future - Spanish, Mandarin and French.

But when one learns languages for work, we tend to be driven by extrinsic motivation– or tangible “rewards”.

Depending on the nature of the job or the value of the reward, this may not always be sufficient. After all, don’t we have professionals or machine translation for that?