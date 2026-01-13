Commentary: Lego's smart bricks feel a little dumb

The act of play arguably paid a price, as Lego increasingly focused on complicated sets that could be displayed as a part of a collection, and were often aimed at adults.

Once upon a time, playing with Lego primarily meant raking through a tub of random rectangles, wheels and mini-figure heads to cobble together a peculiar looking house or rocket ship. Today, it also means following step-by-step instructions to complete a set, before leaving it to gather dust and picking up an iPad. Not great for stoking the imagination.

GETTING KIDS TO PLAY WITH LEGO

Any effort to get kids to actually play with their completed Lego sets is a good thing, especially when competition for their attention from screens is so fierce. And the Smart Bricks seem to work intuitively, based on the demo videos being posted from CES.

Attach one to a US$100 Star Wars X-wing fighter and it will make whooshing sounds when you glide the toy around the room, shooting noises when you press a button and can sense when it’s been “hit” by a similarly decked out craft. The Smart Bricks include a tiny, custom-made chip, an accelerometer, light and sound sensor, LED light and miniature speaker that can play the sound of craft be fatally struck, then exploding.

Sure, these low resolution sounds will replace the pew-pew-pew’s that kids make, but in an age where screens are luring them away from imaginative play already, that’s probably more of an incentive than a hindrance to pretending.

But it would be a shame for Lego to miss the obvious opportunity it has with Smart Bricks. What if they could teach kids how to programme their own sequences of lights and sounds, and not just play Darth Vader noises? What if you could take on the role of Dr Frankenstein and build mechanical creatures that respond to touch, light and movement?