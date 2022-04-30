Commentary: We're more likely to accept lies if we think they may be true one day

LONDON: Liars get away with their deceptions for many reasons. A falsehood may, all told, seem trivial or inconsequential. Fibbing can be for the greater good: It is arguably kinder to reassure an anxious colleague of his new haircut than to stare aghast at his pate.

Now psychologists have uncovered a new way in which we accept the untruths told to us – and it rests on our capacity to imagine the future.

People are more inclined to excuse what they know to be a present day lie if they believe that it may one day become true, especially if the fiction aligns with their beliefs. Whether the dishonesty in question comprises embellishing a job CV or overstating the extent of gun violence, research shows that individuals can be psychologically primed to give false information a moral pass.

The work has repercussions for both politics and business, in which rose-tinted, forward-looking statements are the norm.

“The results are concerning because people can’t fact-check what might become true in the future,” says Beth Anne Helgason, a doctoral student in organisational psychology at the London Business School, who led the research published this month in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

AN UNTRUTH TODAY, A TRUTH IN THE FUTURE?

While research on misinformation has traditionally focused on understanding how people are duped into mistaking lies for the truth, Helgason and her colleague Daniel Effron wanted to investigate cases where people recognised a statement was factually false but nonetheless judged it to be ethically acceptable.

They ran a mix of online and laboratory studies with about 3,600 participants, who were asked to make moral judgments on various forms of untruths.