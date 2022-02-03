Commentary: Is LinkedIn an unhealthy way to compare ourselves with others?

SINGAPORE: Having read one too many posts on LinkedIn about the enviable lives of digital nomads working at the beach, sitting under the sun while sipping away their pina colada, I decided to try that myself.

And so last week, I packed my stuff and went to Pasir Ris beach. The view was awesome, save for the occasional oil tanker gliding past.

But the entire experience was horrible.

I constantly swatted at flies, the sun was so glaring I could barely see my computer screen and there wasn’t any Wi-Fi so I had to tether from my phone but the signal at the beach was poor. Plus, there was no place to charge my laptop battery.

After an hour of squinting my eyes to decipher the words on my screen, I gave up and marched home to continue the rest of my workday.

A BEACON OF POSITIVITY?

I’m certainly not the only person to have tried applying advice on LinkedIn to real life and failed spectacularly. Since the pandemic hit, the site has seen a 55 per cent increase in conversations.

Over the years, LinkedIn has become the go-to network for all professionals globally. Founded by Reid Hoffman in 2003, it has since been acquired by Microsoft and reached a whopping 756 million users.