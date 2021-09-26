Commentary: Can the Lion City Sailors reignite interest in Singapore football?

SINGAPORE: Those in the Jalan Besar area last Friday evening (Sep 17) were treated to a rare sight: Fans queuing to watch a Singapore Premier League (SPL) match.

Tickets for the clash between Lion City Sailors and Albirex Niigata were sold at the stadium two hours before kick-off. Eager fans lined the street to snap up the available seats, limited to 1,000 due to COVID-19 capacity limits.

Unfazed, some unsuccessful fans even found a vantage point on nearby rooftops to check out the top two teams of this season’s table battle in the final stretch of the title race.

And exciting it was. Albirex equalised in the precious final seconds to make it a 1-1 draw, sending Sailors forward Faris Ramli down to his knees, pounding the ground in frustration.

Now before we get ahead of ourselves, we know one sold-out match alone - at a restricted capacity below pre-pandemic attendance - is hardly a sign heralding a new golden age for Singapore football. But the buzz around the game sure was thrilling to see.

SAILORS MAKING WAVES

Indeed, the Lion City Sailors have been a positive force for the SPL.

The team was rebranded in February 2020, after Home United was bought over by home-grown global company Sea and its billionaire co-founder and CEO, Forrest Li, who recently became Singapore’s richest person.