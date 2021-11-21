Commentary: Almost one year on, what has livestreaming of Parliament achieved?

SINGAPORE: Since Jan 4, the public has been able to watch the proceedings in Singapore’s Parliament as they unfold, even if few might have lasted through the 10-hour marathon sessions in September and October.

This has raised the level of public engagement in the governance process and improved the quality of data and argumentation in our legislature.

It surely, also chastened our politicians to maintain integrity and dignity in their approach to the thrust and parry of parliamentary debate.

Unfiltered, the livestream hosted by the Ministry of Communications and Information was originally thought to be a bad idea - for fear it would feed the grandstanding, seeking to provoke rather than persuade with rigorous, rational deliberation.

Far better, it was thought, to leave it to professional journalists. They would spotlight key debates and decisions, disciplined by the constraints of time and conciseness, and be guided by a “nation-building” ethos expected of them.

Of course, this has long been overtaken by netizens and citizen journalists crafting what they think people should really be reading and thinking.

Audiovisual recordings and transcripts of parliamentary proceedings remain available for record-keeping and deep analysis.

So, what difference has the livestreaming of parliamentary sessions made on national discourse?

CITIZEN PARTICIPATION IN REAL TIME

First, the live medium has lent immediacy to the reactions and responses of the public to parliamentary business. This is a lesser evil than the apathy or cynicism of citizens.