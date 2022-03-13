Commentary: After two years of COVID-19, are our newly-formed habits here to stay?

SWANSEA, Wales: The World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic on Mar 11, 2020. Now, two years later, there’s light for some at the end of the tunnel. In many wealthier countries, which have benefited from several rounds of vaccination, the worst of the pandemic is over.

We’ve got here by learning a lot of “new” health behaviours, like wearing masks and sanitising our hands. Many of us have also developed a variety of social habits to reduce the virus’s spread – such as working from home, shopping online, travelling locally and socialising less.

But as parts of the world emerge from the pandemic, are these new habits here to stay, or do old habits really die-hard? Here’s what data can tell us.

WORKING FROM HOME

One of the biggest changes predicted during the pandemic was a long-term shift towards home or hybrid working. However, there are already signs that this transition might not be as obvious or complete as expected.

In the UK, the proportion of people working from home at least some of the time increased from 27 per cent in 2019 to 37 per cent in 2020, before falling to 30 per cent in January 2022. Similarly, in the US, the proportion working from home declined from 35 per cent in May 2020 to 11 per cent in December 2021.

One of the main reasons people are going back to the office is employers’ expectations. Many companies are concerned that more permanent home working might affect employees’ team building, creativity and productivity.

But among employees, there’s a greater appetite for hybrid and flexible working. One recent multi-national survey found that whereas roughly one-third of workers had worked at home at least some of the time before the pandemic, roughly half said that they want to in the future.

ONLINE SHOPPING

The pandemic didn’t create the habit of online shopping, but it made more of us do it. Did this make us realise that we don’t need actual stores anymore?

Shopping in brick-and-mortar stores has already started to recover. Recent data on people’s movements, gathered anonymously from mobile devices, shows how in many countries, before Omicron hit, travel to retail and recreation spaces was back up to pre-pandemic levels and is already starting to rebound after Omicron.