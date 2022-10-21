Commentary: Liz Truss has made history for all the wrong reasons

LONDON: Here endeth the lesson. Time has been called on the brief, disastrous premiership of Liz Truss after just 44 days and still roughly 20 days too late.

She will be Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister, though it will make her an answer to a quiz question rather than earn her a place in history. Not even those who predicted that her premiership would go wrong imagined it would implode quite so rapidly or catastrophically.

Recent days have shown that she simply could not regain control of her government after the shambles of the preening ideological “mini” Budget which shook the markets and sent gilt yields soaring. The price of these errors will be paid by the British public, many of whom will end up worse off than they were before her tax-cutting budget.

Political stability has also been wrecked. Britain will soon have had three prime ministers within two months.

What happens next? The only thing one can say with reasonable certainty is that there will not be a general election. While the moral case for one is substantial, fear of one now when the party stands at about 20 per cent in the polls, is perhaps the only unifying factor among MPs.

Neutral observers might reasonably ask why the people who chose Truss can be trusted to choose her successor, but they are nonetheless going to do so. There will be a new Conservative prime minister by next Friday at the latest.