Commentary: Losing that pandemic weight gain is a lot more complicated than eating less

EXPANDING WAISTLINES DESPITE GROWING AWARENESS OF RISKS

Weight-loss diets in the UK first increased in popularity when rationing gave way to a burgeoning consumer culture and affluence in the 1950s and 60s.

Common weight-loss regimes initially tended to focus on curbing the consumption of carbohydrates. But towards the end of the 1960s, low-fat approaches and calorie counting became much more widespread.

At the same time, scientists became increasingly concerned with the connections between body weight and heart disease.

Research began to emerge documenting the detrimental effects of obesity, such as the Framingham Heart Study or Build and Blood Pressure Study. And although rates were still comparatively small, by the late 1960s concerns were such that they led to the foundation of the Obesity Association in 1967.

Despite the rising focus on these health problems and with dieting, since the 1960s, people around the world – especially in Western countries – have been gaining weight.

Global obesity levels are now nearly three times what they were in 1975. Rates doubled in the UK between 1980 and 1991, and today the country has the third highest rate of obesity in Europe.

You might assume that in line with these changes, the amount of calories that people in the UK were eating also went up.

Between 1950 and 2000, the National Food Survey monitored the diets of households in Great Britain. Its seemingly paradoxical data shows that calorie consumption in the post-war years actually decreased, even as obesity rates went up.

This apparent contradiction is linked to the increase of fat in the national diet from the mid-1960s onwards. But parallel to a change in nutrition, Britons also became more sedentary than ever before, with car ownership and motorised travel, for instance, sharply increasing since the early 1950s.

It illustrates that there’s more to weight loss than just trying to reduce your calories, and that we have to consider the wider picture of what’s going on with people’s lives.