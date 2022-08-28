Commentary: It’s hard to tell how many people get long COVID

OXFORD: In the weeks and months after a COVID-19 infection, some people develop a variety of symptoms, commonly referred to as long COVID. Fatigue is the most common, affecting a little over half of people with ongoing symptoms. Other common symptoms include shortness of breath, loss of smell, muscle ache and brain fog.

Our understanding of why some people face ongoing symptoms after COVID-19 is still poor. And much like the varying nature of long COVID symptoms, the duration and intensity of symptoms differ from person to person.

Notably, we’ve also had difficulty pinning down the precise prevalence of long COVID (that is, what proportion of people it affects). This has been a subject of considerable debate.

But recently, a study published in The Lancet has been touted as providing the most reliable estimates to date on the prevalence of long COVID.

Estimates of how commonly long COVID occurs generally range from about 5 per cent to 50 per cent of COVID-19 cases, depending on which study you look at. Patients who require admission to hospital for COVID-19 have tended to sit at the higher end of the spectrum.

A lot of the variability in prevalence estimates earlier in the pandemic was related to inconsistent definitions of long COVID.

To clarify this, and to make diagnosis easier, public health authorities including the UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) have introduced standardised definitions for long COVID.