Commentary: People with long COVID continue to experience medical gaslighting

BURNABY, Canada: It’s increasingly clear that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is not going away any time soon. And for some patients, their symptoms haven’t gone away either.

In January, our team of researchers at the Pacific Institute on Pathogens, Pandemics and Society published a research brief about how people seek out information about long COVID. Our interdisciplinary team aims to understand the experiences of people with long COVID in order to identify opportunities to support health care and access to information.

Long COVID (also called post COVID-19 condition) is an illness that occurs after infection with COVID-19, lasting weeks to months, and even years. First coined by a patient on Twitter, the term also represents a collective movement of people experiencing the long-term effects of COVID-19 and advocating for care.

Around 15 per cent of adults who have had COVID-19 still have symptoms after three months or more.