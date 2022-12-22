Commentary: What is ‘longtermism’ and what does it have to do with FTX?

SINGAPORE: When promoting the Singapore Green Plan in 2021, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu pledged “to future generations of Singaporeans that there will always be a Singapore, come 30, 50 or even a hundred years from now.”

A hundred years sounds like a lot, but we can go farther. What about, say, thousands or even millions of years hence? That sort of concern for well-being on a massive timescale may seem to have lost the plot, but it is the focus of an emerging movement worth our attention called “longtermism”.

Longtermism has the potential to reshape how we prioritise resources and policies. However, the movement is off to a bumpy start due to its association with controversial big tech figures. Now the question is, can longtermism itself last the long-term – and, more importantly, should it?

WHAT IS LONGTERMISM?

Longtermism is a sub-strand of a broader effective altruism movement to make philanthropic efforts as effective and impactful as possible. It is premised on the intuitive idea that people’s well-being matters, no matter when they live – now or thousands of years in the future.

Since present-day policies are geared towards current and near-term interests, a necessary corrective is to redirect more resources to protecting individuals’ interests for generations to come.

So, according to longtermism we need to do more to combat climate change and prevent emergence of devastating diseases that might plague mankind for generations. More speculatively, it also means we need to invest more in things like space exploration and colonisation, to minimise the risk of human extinction and hedge against planetary-level disasters that may strike over timelines of hundreds of years.