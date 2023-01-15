Commentary: Intermittent fasting - how and when to restrict food consumption is crucial

STRASBOURG, France: On top of kickstarting a new exercise regime, the new year is traditionally a period when many people reconsider their eating habits. In recent years, intermittent fasting has become a popular habit – and has been credited with some health benefits, be it to manage excess weight, chronic illnesses or flagging energy levels.

But what exactly is intermittent fasting? And does all the hype around it stand up to scientific scrutiny?

The term intermittent fasting covers several approaches, each based on different principles. It is important to note that no matter which method is used, the restrictions only affect food - never water - intake.

The “Eat Stop Eat” method was put forward by Brad Pilon in his book of the same name. The principle is to alternate days of normal eating and fasting, including two non-consecutive fasting days in a week.

The 5:2 method was developed in the 2000s by the doctors Michelle Harvie and Tony Howell. It alternates between five days of normal eating and two days (which can be consecutive) of 70 per cent to 75 per cent calorie reduction during the week.

Time-restricted eating (also called time-restricted feeding) is currently the most popular and most studied method. It consists of narrowing the food intake window to between 6 and 10 hours per day, and therefore fasting between 14 and 18 hours during the day.