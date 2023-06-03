Commentary: Why low interest rates will return - again and again

SINGAPORE: Talk about a pivot. The battle against soaring prices that’s raged for more than a year may yet give way to something that appeared consigned to history: Low interest rates and inflation that’s consistently well behaved, perhaps to a fault.

This won’t happen tomorrow and inflation might not become quite so anemic as in the decade after the global financial crisis. But 18 months into the most aggressive tightening by central banks in a generation, a corrective narrative is starting to emerge.

The current period of relatively high borrowing costs may be the outlier, rather than the easy money that characterised financial life in the pre-pandemic era. The idea, strange as it might seem when judged by headlines of the past year, got a lot of attention at a high-powered Singapore symposium last week.

There are some significant implications: Have policymakers ridiculed for the use of words like “transitory” been dealt with too harshly? Perhaps officials that began hiking late, like Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe, don’t deserve the degree of vilification they have received. Just conceivably, Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda is doing the right thing by taking his time to remove accommodation.

Central to the issue is whether estimates of "neutral", the inflation adjusted short-term rate that neither brakes nor juices the economy, and the closely related “natural” level, a longer-run gauge, have changed appreciably in the past few years.