Commentary: Value placed on low-wage workers is a price Singapore should pay for shared future

SINGAPORE: With eyes set on Singapore’s post-COVID future, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s National Day Rally on Sunday (Aug 29) set out the Government’s plans to tackle emergent societal fault lines.

The first highlighted was the stresses on lower-wage workers (LWW).

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe, LWWs in Singapore and elsewhere have been under considerable strain for several years now because of new technological trends, disruption and globalisation.

But the pandemic has accentuated the situation gravely, impacting sectors with huge concentration of non-PMET workers like retail, F&B and accommodation more forcefully, leaving sales, services and clerical staff most prone to retrenchment, the Ministry of Manpower’s Labour Market Report 2020 pointed out.

LWWs in economically important sectors such as aviation, hospitality and tourism also lost their jobs and had to find alternative employment.

Meanwhile, many LWWs found themselves on the frontline of the societal response to the health crisis - essential workers key to keeping basic services going.

Without appropriate support, the setbacks to this vulnerable group could lead to a permanent underclass emerging, and seriously derail social cohesion and Singapore’s prospects of emerging stronger from the crisis.

Such a distinct separation of society into winners and losers damages the social compact that binds a society together.

It was timely therefore for PM Lee to set out several significant steps to improve the economic security of LWWs focused specifically on their employment income.

The major policy announcements for LWWs were in three critical areas: First, an extension in eligibility for the Workfare Income Supplement Scheme (WIS). Second, several measures to expand the Progressive Wage Model (PWM) to more industry sectors and specific occupations, and third, a more comprehensive Local Qualifying Salary regime.