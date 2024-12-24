Commentary: Why you shouldn’t lie to your children about Santa Claus – even if it’s just for fun

ST ANDREWS, Scotland: For many children, the winter holidays centre on a lie.

They’re told that every Christmas Eve, a jolly, elderly man visits all the children in the world. He pops down the chimney, leaves gifts (at least for well-behaved children) and then disappears unseen.

Meanwhile, parents everywhere raise their children to be honest and fret if they start telling lies.

For new parents, the myth of Santa Claus then poses a dilemma. Should you practice what you preach and tell your children the truth? Or is there something special about Santa that makes this lie OK?

"PARENTING BY LYING"

In a recent publication, I reviewed philosophers’ views on the ethics of deception and applied them to parental lies. Three themes recurred.

First, lying undermines autonomy.

Of course, young children don’t have the capacity to make important decisions for themselves, but still, telling children lies to make them behave is manipulative. It stops them from deciding for the right reasons. This includes telling a child that they won’t get Christmas presents unless they are good.

Gail Heyman, professor of psychology at UC San Diego, calls the practice of controlling children through lies “parenting by lying”. Her work shows how common it is. In one of her studies, four out of five parents admitted to lying to influence the behaviour or emotions of their children.