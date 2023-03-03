Commentary: Can Macao bet on tourism and gambling for economic recovery?

JOONDALUP, Australia: In light of China ending its zero-COVID policy, Macao is seeking to recover its tourism-based economy. Success will depend on the effectiveness of ongoing efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, international travellers’ willingness to visit the region and the Macao government’s ability to support local economic recovery.

Although it is difficult to confirm the true number of positive COVID-19 cases in China since December 2022, recent data suggest the peak of hospitalisations has passed. Chinese residents seem cautiously optimistic about travel, as evidenced by the high number of domestic trips during the Chinese New Year in January.

If China can achieve a strong vaccination rate and the population adequately recovers from the COVID-19 waves that peaked in December 2022, it is reasonable to expect international travel will continue to accelerate in 2023.

Renewed growth is probable given Chinese citizens have been prevented from going overseas. The trend of “revenge travel” that emerged in many countries once border restrictions were relaxed has yet to come to China.