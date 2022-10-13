Commentary: Macular degeneration, the invisible disease that needs to be seen

SINGAPORE: Towards the end of a focus group discussion in August in Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) with patients and caregivers of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), the moderator tossed out a fairly provocative question.

He asked: “Unless you inform them, no one can actually tell that you have AMD. Is that good or bad?”

The reactions were fast and furious. Unanimously, the five participants replied that it was definitely bad. “People think we are normal and don’t need help. But actually we do!” said an elderly man.

The curse of AMD and other macular diseases is that it is, ironically, an invisible problem. While a sufferer’s central vision has been damaged and his vision compromised, he usually looks perfectly normal to a bystander. There are no bloodshot eyes, no dilated pupils or any semblance of abnormality in the eyes.

THE PRICE OF LOOKING NORMAL

While glaucoma has been called the “silent thief of sight” because it slowly damages eyes with no obvious symptoms during the early stages, macular degeneration is its invisible cousin that robs sight yet leaves the afflicted looking none the worse.

This creates problems for sufferers of this eye disease, which is the most common cause of severe loss of eyesight among people 50 and older in the Western world. The macula processes central vision, making it the most important and useful part of your retina.

Macular degeneration occurs when delicate cells in the eyes are damaged, usually as a result of old age, and at times because of high myopia.