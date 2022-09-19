Commentary: After COVID-19 labour crunch, do maids have more bargaining power?

SINGAPORE: The shifting compact between Singapore employers and migrant domestic workers (MDWs) has been discussed lately, following a shortage in new maids and extra hiring costs during the pandemic.

News on Sep 7 that employers in Singapore will no longer need to put up a S$7,000 performance bond when hiring a Filipino helper garnered much attention. Comments on social media debated other issues surrounding MDWs, such as salary concerns, working hours and recruitment fees.

There are 246,300 MDWs in Singapore as of end last year, a figure that has been declining since 2019 when there were 261,800 MDWs, according to official data. This means that about one in five Singapore households currently employ a maid.

With three children under 12, a full-time job and a household to run, my husband and I cannot imagine life without a helper. Even in a new era of hybrid work, just having someone to take care of meals and household chores frees us from the daily stresses of life.

That my helper – no thanks to COVID-19 travel restrictions at the time – had to skip attending her only daughter’s graduation in person and mourn her father who died from afar, is evidence of the sacrifice women like her make.

At the height of the pandemic, maid agencies saw an employees’ market with a limited supply of maids, as it was more expensive to bring someone in from overseas.