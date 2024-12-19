Commentary: For maids to provide quality eldercare, employers must move past transactional relationships

SINGAPORE: My 87-year-old mother was always an independent, active person. But everything changed the day she fell at home and fractured her back and finger. She became wheelchair-dependent, and her cognitive abilities were also affected.

This accident transformed the role of our migrant domestic worker (MDW) from Myanmar, Ms M, from focusing on housekeeping to becoming a full-time caregiver.

With my mother’s increasing needs, the communication barriers between us and Ms M became more pronounced. The intensity of the situation even made us consider hiring a second helper.

Despite these hurdles, an unexpected bond formed in our family. The employer-employee dynamic evolved into something more collaborative, as we worked together to provide my mother with first-class care.

This experience made me realise how vital foreign domestic workers are as caregivers in Singapore’s ageing society.