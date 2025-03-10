Commentary: As Malaysia’s politicians age, concerns grow over leadership renewal

KUALA LUMPUR: By the end of 2025, some of Malaysia’s most prominent figures will be well into their twilight years.

Mr Mahathir Mohamad - who served twice as prime minister for a total of 24 years - will be 100. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim - who just over two years ago finally won the job he spent decades fighting for - will be 78.

Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah - the former finance minister and longest-serving Member of Parliament known affectionately as Ku Li - will be 88.

Then there’s opposition leader and former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who’s already gearing up for Malaysia’s next general election, which must be held by February 2028. And Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) president Abdul Hadi Awang, who’s also eyeing the prime minister seat. Both men turn 78 this year.

The list goes on.

In Malaysia, politics is steeped in patriarchy and feudal tradition. Age is often equated with wisdom and authority. Longevity in office is seen as proof of one's skill in navigating the complexities of power.

Age and longevity aren’t inherently bad, but they become a problem if they breed a system that’s resistant to change and stifle new ideas and voices.

In a country where the median age is 30, young Malaysians are underrepresented in politics. The average politician is around 60, and most top leaders are older men. This risks creating a gap between leaders and younger voters, and has real consequences for policymaking and governance.