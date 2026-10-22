Commentary: Troubled AirAsia needs some government indulgence, not a blank cheque

Bank Bumiputra suffered a series of devastating crises beginning in 1983 before being finally absorbed into what is now called CIMB Group in 1999. Over a 15-year period, the bank received several rounds of state bailouts, with the interventions estimated to have cost about RM11 billion (US$2.7 billion).

Proton remained for years as a state-sponsored project, protected by tariffs and direct financial injection before a 49.9 per cent stake in the company was acquired by China’s Geely.

MAS has been bailed out several times as well. There was a 2002 bailout by the government, a RM6 billion delisting and rationalisation in 2014, with a subsequent reboot as Malaysia Airlines Bhd.

But Malaysia’s proclivity for rushing to the rescue of troubled firms is running into a structural wall because of the country’s rising debt burden, which includes direct federal government debt that stands at RM1.38 trillion and off-budget debt or guarantees for infrastructure operating companies at about RM195 billion.

This is not to mention the roughly RM42 billion the state has already spent to settle debts arising from the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) fiasco. There have also been other financial missteps, such as the troubles in state-owned Tabung Haji, the Muslim pilgrims’ fund.

The era of blank-cheque bailouts is over because the fiscal arithmetic no longer works.