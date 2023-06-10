Commentary: Rough seas ahead for Malaysia’s economy

KUALA LUMPUR: For the last three years, the Malaysian economy has kept its balance against a backdrop of protracted challenges ranging from a health crisis, political uncertainty and sharply rising prices that have plunged the country into the worst cost-of-living crisis ordinary citizens have ever faced.

Now, darker storm clouds are starting to form, as a global economic slowdown and tighter credit conditions point to a further weakening in the domestic economy. Malaysia’s economy expanded 5.6 per cent in the first quarter of the year, well above market expectations of a 4.8 per cent growth.

However, the picture is by no means upbeat, said BMI, a unit of the rating company Fitch Group. The first-quarter growth was sharply lower than the 7.1 per cent increase in the fourth quarter of last year.

BMI is expecting Malaysia’s gross domestic product to expand by 4.2 per cent this year, half that of the 22-year high of 8.7 per cent logged in 2022.

All of this means that the rebound Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim pledged to deliver during the run-up to the November 2022 general election when he urged Malaysians to give his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition a chance to lead the country is looking bleak.

There are serious ramifications.



Delivering on pledges to ordinary Malaysians will in turn boost investor confidence, both domestic and foreign, in the country. MIDF Research, a local investment advisory firm, noted that the local equities market has seen net outflows for 16 of the 22 weeks this year, with more than RM2.9 billion (US$628 million) sucked out of the local stock market.

Failure to navigate Malaysia’s economy safely out of the rough seas ahead would seriously dent Mr Anwar’s standing among Malaysians, who are hoping that he can set the country on a new course and pull it out from its longest political and economic funk.