Commentary: Talk of two-term limit on Malaysia’s PM tenures comes at an interesting time for Anwar

SINGAPORE: Malaysia’s social media landscape was a-twitter last month over term limits for the country’s highest office. The buzz began on Mar 16 at the Democratic Action Party’s national congress, when its secretary-general, Anthony Loke, stated that while his party supported Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership, it advocated amending the Constitution to limit prime ministers to serving a maximum of 10 years.

Under Malaysia’s Westminster parliamentary system, there is no limit on the length of a prime minister’s tenure. The rationale for a cap is that it would avoid the concentration of power around one individual and allow for fresh leadership and perspectives.

This reform has been periodically called for by the opposition over the past three decades, most notably Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the run-up to the 2018 general election. PH drafted a parliamentary bill on the subject in 2019, but progress was stymied by the so-called Sheraton Move in early 2020.

Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia’s 10th prime minister, was receptive to the idea of term limits. Already 77 years of age, Anwar said he was tired after just two years in office and affirmed that he had no intention of serving more than 10 years. The prime minister argued that lengthy tenures lasting 22 years had “damaged the country”.