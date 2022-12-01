Commentary: Malaysia’s new PM Anwar needs to get it right for the country

SINGAPORE: Within his first week of taking office, Malaysia’s new prime minister Anwar Ibrahim is already sending out good vibes that change in the country is under way. He must keep this momentum going, against all odds.

Anwar’s decision to not take his prime minister’s salary is a populist move. Granted, it is a campaign promise fulfilled. It will not tackle inequality and high rising prices in the country. But this symbolic move signals that he is sensitive to the struggles facing ordinary Malaysians.

In this age of social media and in the wake of recent corruption scandals, netizens scrutinise the smallest details of their leaders’ lifestyles, including the brands of their T-shirts, shoes, and even pens: The fact that Anwar used a cheap Artline black pen favoured by students at his swearing-in quickly went viral; the pen is selling out.

Netizens are quick to compare details like the prices of politicians’ clothes and any expressions of lavish lifestyles will not be well tolerated. Anwar must now convince his Cabinet colleagues and his party and family members to follow in his footsteps.