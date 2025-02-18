Commentary: Anwar’s PKR leadership race won’t be a race at all - and that’s the point

CALCULATED MOVES

The deputy presidency has historically been a battleground in PKR.

In the “Sheraton Move” in February 2020, then deputy president Azmin Ali, along with almost a dozen other PKR MPs, defected from the party, leading to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government. Following Mr Azmin's departure, Mr Rafizi beat Mr Saifuddin to win the deputy president position in the 2022 party election.

If Mr Rafizi, 47, were to be challenged in the upcoming election and lose, he would certainly lose his ministry.

Thus far, PKR vice president Amirudin Shari, 45, seems to be the only potential viable challenger to Mr Rafizi, considering his age and experience as Selangor chief minister.

Both men face a dilemma. To contest risks losing their current positions; to abstain maintains the status quo but stifles their political ambitions.

If Mr Amirudin were to contest Mr Rafizi and win, Mr Anwar could bring him into the government as a replacement for his former protege, effectively sidelining Mr Rafizi.

For Mr Amirudin, however, the stakes are high. Selangor is Malaysia’s most economically powerful state, and his position as chief minister gives him significant weight. If Mr Amirudin were to lose, it could cost him his position as chief minister and his influence in the party.

This scenario could also create an opportunity for Mr Anwar to bring in Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz, known for being close to the former king. There has been increasing chatter that Mr Zafrul, currently with the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), is considering a move to join PKR in an apparent bid to become the next Selangor chief minister.

His ties to Malaysia’s royalty - his wife is from a royal family - could help Mr Anwar strengthen his relationship with the Sultan of Pahang, which has been strained by the Najib addendum saga.