Commentary: The binding forces that hold Malaysia’s team of rivals together

KUALA LUMPUR: At his first press conference as prime minister of Malaysia in late November, Anwar Ibrahim announced that one of his top priorities was to pass a confidence motion in parliament with a two-thirds majority.

This was not only a show of strength to his political opponents, but also a necessary move to give voters and foreign investors some assurance that Malaysia’s hitherto rocky politics would now be more stable.

On Dec 19, the confidence motion came to an anti-climactic end. Anwar was supported as prime minister through a voice vote and not a ballot vote, making it hard to ascertain if a two-thirds majority was achieved. However, earlier motions to elect the speaker and deputy speakers had the support of 146 to 148 MPs (nearly and exactly two-thirds, respectively). The figures showed that Anwar likely has the elusive two-thirds majority.

Behind this enormous support level is the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed by the major coalitions of the unity government, Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN), and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

While the degree of enforceability remains contentious, the effect was to create an overarching framework for the anti-hopping law to operate. Essentially, both the MOU and anti-hopping law prioritise the importance of political parties over individual members of parliament (MP). This effectively compels an MP’s seat to be vacated upon any defiance by him or her against party directives.

The anti-hopping law is activated when an MP quits a party, whereas the MOU comes into effect during confidence or confidence-related bills (for example, supply bills) that could put the prime minister’s legitimacy in doubt.