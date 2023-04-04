Commentary: The politics of Malaysia PM Anwar’s trips to Saudi Arabia and China

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is leveraging his maiden high-profile official visit last week to China, Malaysia’s largest trading partner and its most important Asian partner, to deflect criticism over his failure to meet with Saudi Arabia’s top two leaders during a visit to the kingdom a week before his China trip.

“Great and outstanding reception and attention received. I take this to be a very positive development,” said Anwar on Sunday (Apr 2), as he branded his three-day trip to Beijing a success. Anwar’s Facebook page has at least 10 posts of the trip, with photos of him with Chinese President Xi Jinping and newly appointed premier Li Qiang.

Local media have spun articles of a “successful” China trip with “huge returns”. Anwar on Saturday also highlighted a record RM170 billion (US$38 billion) worth of investment commitments secured from China from 19 memorandums of understanding signed during his visit to Beijing.

At one level, the strategy appears to be working.

In the country’s multi-ethnic urban centres, where economic issues are priority, the negative publicity triggered by the Saudi trip appears to have subsided. Opposition leaders, who described Anwar’s failure to meet with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as a diplomatic blunder and a direct snub, no longer dominate the local news cycles and the social media.