Commentary: Why does Malaysia want to make Malay an official ASEAN language?

SINGAPORE: Malaysia is at it again. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has recently proposed making Malay or Bahasa Melayu the second language of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to “elevate Malaysia’s national language (to) the international level”.

This is not the first instance that Malaysia has proposed using Bahasa Melayu as an official language in ASEAN. Former prime minister Najib Razak made a similar proposal in 2017, but no ASEAN-wide agreement resulted, as other member states clearly did not share the same aspirations.

Learning from that earlier attempt, perhaps, Ismail Sabri now uses the term “second language”, making this revived proposal more palatable than Najib’s earlier suggestion to adopt Bahasa Malay as the “main language” of ASEAN.

Framing it as a “second language” means that Malaysia hopes to promote Malay as the supplementary working language of ASEAN but not to replace English altogether.

PROMOTING THE LANGUAGE OR PUSHING ITS INFLUENCE?

The Malay language is already used widely in ASEAN, as the official language of Indonesia, Brunei, Singapore and Malaysia, and a lingua franca spoken by communities in southern Thailand, southern Philippines and parts of Myanmar and Cambodia.

Given this situation, Ismail Sabri believes that “there is no reason why we cannot make Malay one of the official languages of ASEAN”, and plans to discuss this matter with other ASEAN leaders and to seek support from the Malay-speaking countries.