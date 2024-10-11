Commentary: The politics at play in Malaysia’s upcoming budget

KUALA LUMPUR: When Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim tables the government’s annual spending plan, Budget 2025, on Oct 18, he will do so from a position of strength.

Defying critics and sceptics, Mr Anwar seems to have fulfilled his basic promises of political stability, economic recovery, and renewed investor confidence.

By budget day, Mr Anwar would have been governing for 23 months as prime minister, longer than his immediate predecessors – Ismail Sabri (15 months), Muhyiddin Yassin (17 months), and his long-time rival Mahathir Mohamad (22 months in his second stint) – with an unchallenged two-thirds majority.

The budget session in the Malaysian parliament acts as a de facto economic state of the union address, and on this front, the economic indicators serve as the government’s tailwind.

Malaysia’s gross domestic product growth, stock market and currency performances have been at either historic highs or the best performing in Asean or Asia. A foreign direct investment boom, from global tech giants such as Oracle, Nvidia, Intel, and the hyperscalers, primarily in semiconductor and data centres, has attracted global attention.

Top analysts have backed Malaysia’s rising momentum, with some reports likening Malaysia as the next global chip giant entering its golden age.