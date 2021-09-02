Commentary: This new Malaysian Cabinet looks a lot like the old one

SINGAPORE: Insofar as administrative resets and political relaunches go, yesterday’s swearing-in of Malaysia’s new Cabinet felt like the Friends Reunion Special — a gathering of familiar faces linked by a series of complicated backstories.

Indeed, according to one pundit’s calculation, the composition of prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s cabinet was 87 per cent, the same as his predecessor’s. The new crop of policymakers comprises 31 ministers and 38 deputy ministers — the same as its forerunner.

This expansive selection illustrates the challenges inherent in maintaining a veneer of unity across the ruling coalition’s four blocs as well as within them. Its two alpha males, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) are themselves divided into three fractious factions each.

VIRTUALLY IDENTICAL UPPER ECHELONS

Aside from the prime minister, the upper echelons of the incoming Cabinet are virtually identical to their predecessors.

As with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration for most of its existence, there is no deputy prime minister. This sidesteps offending either UMNO or Bersatu — both of whom desperately want the position — and precludes precocious deputies with ill intentions.

Ismail Sabri also kept former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s senior ministerial positions and power-sharing formula — Bersatu with two (Azmin Ali in International Trade and Industry and Radzi Jidin in Education), UMNO with one (Hishammuddin Hussein in defence), and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) with one (Fadillah Yusof in works).

Along with Azmin, the other members of the economic team are identical. The former banker Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz remains in finance, and Bersatu stalwart Mustapa Mohamad stays as minister for the economy.