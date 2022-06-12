Commentary: Ruckus over Malaysia chicken export ban justified in food paradise like Singapore

SINGAPORE: When in doubt of what to eat, chicken rice is hard to beat.



This has been my default mindset when mulling lunch options. It’s good value for money, filling and comforting. It’s hard to go wrong with chicken rice.

If I’m in a new neighbourhood, I would visit each chicken rice stall, first sizing up the chickens hung up for display. Then I turn to that trusty old Singapore metric - the length of the queue.

And once one store hits the spot, I am loyal to it. It becomes my comfort zone; a source of strength to face the work ahead or a reward after a long day. Others must feel the same way since there are at least six chicken rice stalls in my neighbourhood.

So when Malaysia announced it will ban exports of fresh chicken from Jun 1 given domestic shortages, Singapore felt a sense of unease. About 34 per cent of our chicken imports come from Malaysia.

Some poultry sellers and hawkers saw no choice but to close temporarily as supplies of chilled chicken dried up. Others worried the ban will exacerbate the uptick of chicken prices – already in motion since May – and chase customers away.

Some consumers took it upon themselves to stock up on fresh chicken. Others lined up for one last fix from popular outlets like Tian Tian Chicken Rice Store and Hawker Chan.

But does such frantic buying and eating of fresh chicken seem like an overreaction? After all, Singapore has sufficient stocks of frozen chicken, and it wouldn’t hurt anyone to forego chicken temporarily.