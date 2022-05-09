Commentary: Creating more permanent posts won't solve Malaysia’s contract doctor problems

KUALA LUMPUR: The annual intake of students into medical schools in Malaysia began in March and will continue until September. Thousands are expected to enrol, despite their predecessors – now in contractual positions at government hospitals - expressing frustrations about job security.

This is notwithstanding the fact that the Malaysia government had announced 11,000 new permanent positions, mostly for doctors, in February.

With 15,000 to 18,000 medical graduates expected to start housemanship from 2023 to 2025, coupled with 23,000 contract doctors as of 2021, there are still way too many doctors who will be vying for the limited permanent posts in the public sector.

By 2025, some 30,000 doctors are expected to remain as contract doctors. Doctors say it’s not clear where most contract doctors have gone after their contracts ended, but some had joined the private health sector, pharmaceutical companies or taken up non-medical jobs.

If the yearly massive influx of medical students is not addressed, there will be no end to Malaysia’s contract doctor problem.

Before the government’s recent announcement, no permanent jobs had been created after it cut spending and imposed a freeze on civil service positions in 2015. Doctors were offered only contracts (for two years after two years of housemanship) as they waited for permanent doctors to retire or resign so they could take those few places.

As a result, the public healthcare system consists of 41 per cent contract medical workers. Health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said from 2016 to 2021, only 1,118 doctors, 1,019 dentists and 1,288 pharmacists were appointed to permanent posts.