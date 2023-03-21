Commentary: Fixing Malaysia’s corruption problem will need more than a clampdown

KUALA LUMPUR: Before taking over as Malaysian Prime Minister in November last year, Anwar Ibrahim often told his closest advisors that reforms to regulate political funding would be a priority. But it appears taming widespread corruption in government and politics must take precedence.

Recent charges brought against former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin and several leaders of his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) party over governance breaches in a COVID-19 stimulus programme that was introduced in November 2020 to jumpstart the economy show that state capture remains a huge problem and little has been learnt from the debacle surrounding 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Muhyiddin has been slapped with seven separate charges that involved the abuse of power, mounting to RM237.5 million (US$53 million), and money laundering, totalling RM195 million.

The corruption and money laundering charges revolve around alleged bribes Muhyiddin and his colleagues received from companies awarded contracts under the Jana Wibawa programme that were credited into the party’s bank accounts. The Bersatu bank accounts, frozen by the government last month, showed balances of more than RM300 million, much of it amassed during the party's leadership of government for 17 months beginning March 2020.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), the lead agency in the graft clampdown, has already arrested several persons of interest, alleged to be involved not only in the payment of kickbacks but also in trying to shut down government investigations.