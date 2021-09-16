Commentary: Malaysia's new ground-up activists have the power to transform politics

SINGAPORE: As the saying goes, some good can come from the bad.

After the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in Malaysia early last year, the country has seen crisis after crisis: Political instability, economic downturn and their impact on the country’s vulnerable groups.

Into the breach, #kitajagakita is hashtag activism born of distress. Since its inception during the first Movement Control Order instituted in March 2020, the hashtag, which literally means “we look out for each other” is emblematic of Malaysian citizens’ rapid response to crises without the hindrance of political interference and bureaucratic red tape.

It has taken on different forms since its inception, with the latest campaigns being #benderaputih (the white flag movement) and #kitajagarakyat (helping citizens in need).

These hashtag campaigns embody a form of political consciousness that appears to be driven by a proactive, problem-identification and solving attitude towards redressing social shortcomings.

This constructive and pragmatic self-help spirit is a fresh departure from previous forms of political activism that ultimately reverted to the polarising narratives of the political status quo.