Commentary: Malaysia’s rapid COVID-19 vaccination cannot make up for its shortcomings

KUALA LUMPUR: In the 1930s, France built an impressive defensive border - the Maginot Line - to repel a German invasion.

A technological wonder at the time, the Line is now remembered chiefly for its enormous cost and the false sense of security and overconfidence it bred while tying up infantry divisions to its defence.

Malaysia might have learnt some lessons from this history as it leans heavily on its vaccination programme to solve the COVID-19 crisis.

The programme has been impressive - at its peak, about 1 to 2 per cent of the population were vaccinated daily. Malaysia secured doses for 40 per cent and 110 per cent of its population by December 2020 and February 2021 respectively.

As of September, almost half of Malaysia’s population has received at least one dose and almost three-quarters of the Greater Kuala Lumpur population has received at least one dose - on par with Singapore.

The vaccination programme was not without its challenges. The Ministry of Health had to battle a perception that it was slow to approve vaccines. Following this, the programme was elevated and its centre of gravity shifted from the health ministry to the coordinating minister of the national vaccination programme, Khairy Jamaluddin, in February.