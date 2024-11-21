Commentary: Former Malaysia finance minister Daim Zainuddin shows how political legacies outlast controversy

CONTROVERSIAL LEADERS ARE TIED TO THEIR COUNTRY’S HISTORY

The lesson here is clear: Political icons, no matter how controversial, tend to transcend the momentary political conflicts that threaten to dismantle their legacies. Their fate is often intrinsically tied to the history of their countries, and attempting to erase them is akin to erasing a vital part of that history.

Their political rise and fall - whether in moments of triumph or scandal - become enmeshed in the broader story of a nation’s journey. Controversial leaders often find themselves, paradoxically, more resilient than their critics anticipate.

In this light, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia’s current leader, should take heed. Like his predecessors, Anwar’s legacy will undoubtedly be shaped by both his successes and his controversies.

Having spent his political career as both an ally and adversary to Daim and Mahathir, Anwar is no stranger to the complexities of power and the accusations that often come with it. And many argue his old grudges would be the origins of the political vendetta at play against the two old leaders.

Anwar’s own rise to the premiership, after years of political exile and struggle, mirrors the resilience of figures like Daim and Mahathir. The accusations that have been levelled against him in the past - whether related to corruption, abuse of power or sexual violence - will remain part of the public discourse, but so too will his accomplishments.

Whether through controversy or triumph, Anwar’s legacy - like that of Daim and Mahathir - will be defined not just by his mistakes, but by the larger role he played in Malaysia’s political and economic evolution. Just as the corruption accusations never erased the reputations of leaders like Daim and Mahathir, so too will Anwar's most contentious moments fade.

In the end, what history chooses to remember is often beyond the reach of the political games of the present.

Dr Sophie Lemiere is a political anthropologist who specialises in Malaysian politics, and has held research and teaching positions in major universities across Europe, the United States and Southeast Asia. She is currently Adjunct Fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank, as well as Research Fellow at College de France in Paris. She is the founder of SoCO, a political consulting firm in Kuala Lumpur.