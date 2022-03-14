Commentary: This Johor state election has been a disaster for everyone except Barisan Nasional and Najib

HOBART: Barisan Nasional (BN)’s landslide win in the Johor state election on Saturday (Mar 12) has shaken up the Malaysian political environment.

Sweeping 40 of the 57 seats to a two-thirds majority, the BN coalition appears to have aced the test of public support ahead of the next general election (GE15).

All eyes will now be on Prime Minister Yaakob Ismail Sabri, also vice-president in BN’s largest party, the United Malay National Organisation (UMNO). Will he call for the GE15 this year, rather than wait for mid-2023 when the parliamentary term ends?

The pressure is on Ismail Sabri to capitalise on BN’s second massive victory at the polls in a matter of five months.

BN’s victory in Johor comes after it stormed back to power with a two-thirds majority in the Melaka state election in November 2021.

Some might almost consider it BN’s third victory, after the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition swept up more than 90 per cent of the seats in Sarawak in December 2021.

While BN officially sat out the election, GPS was as good as Sarawak’s BN, comprising parties that contested under its banner until BN’s GE14 defeat in May 2018.

BARISAN NASIONAL PREPARES ITS COMEBACK

Clearly, there is political momentum for BN. But how long will it last?

Most in BN believe they will achieve resounding success if GE15 is held in the second half of this year. After the win in Melaka, UMNO was already gunning for an early election. It will certainly feel more confident after Johor.

This would make for a poetic comeback after BN’s historic loss at the hands of Pakatan Harapan (PH) four years ago.