Commentary: How trade-reliant Malaysia can navigate Trump’s presidency

SINGAPORE: Malaysia recorded 5.1 per cent growth in 2024, surpassing expectations thanks to its recovering tourism and exports sectors, rebound in construction and real estate activity and strong labour market. These have been supported by the government’s fiscal policies and stable interest rates.

However, entering 2025, there is uncertainty about the implications of a second Trump term in the United States. US President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs could trigger permanent change around trade ties and supply chains. There are also rising risks that retaliation from targeted countries could escalate into a trade war that benefits nobody.

Malaysia will chair the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) during this fragile period. Escalating tensions, including potential conflict in the South China Sea could force a shift in geopolitical alignment that challenges the neutrality of ASEAN.