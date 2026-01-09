Commentary: Could tensions with Bersatu lead PAS to UMNO?

KUALA LUMPUR: No one would have expected a conflict in Malaysia’s smallest legislative state assembly, Perlis, to become a flashpoint for the opposition coalition’s deepest rift. In the 2022 state election, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, consisting of the religious conservative Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) and indigenous-Malay-focused party Bersatu, won all but one seat.

Yet, a crack in its stronghold has rattled all the way to the top: Bersatu chairman and former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned as PN chairman on Jan 1 amid a series of other high-profile Bersatu resignations. PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said last week that his party was ready to take over as chair for the opposition coalition.

Things started unravelling at the end of December, when eight state assemblymen (5 Bersatu and 3 PAS) withdrew their support for the PAS chief minister, resulting in the chief minister losing the confidence of the majority. PAS sacked the three state assemblymen involved and urged Bersatu to do the same – the latter did not.

Shortly after a Bersatu chief minister was appointed in place, PAS leaders made cryptic social media posts about backstabbing and “betrayal [that] must not go unpunished”. The party also said it would not be part of the new state executive council.