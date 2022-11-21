Commentary: GE15 – The rise of PAS as a major power and the end of Mahathir’s legacy

RISE AND RISE OF MALAYSIAN ISLAMIC PARTY PAS

Pakatan Harapan (PH) may have won the most seats as a coalition, but the big winner is clearly PN component party, PAS - with a stunning 49 seats.

Before GE15, it was widely understood that PAS and its brand of conservative Islam was mainly restricted to the northern Malay heartland states of Terengganu, Kelantan, Perlis and Kedah.

It was never expected to be a federal politics player or bring home more than 10 per cent of the 222-seat parliament. In the last three general elections, PAS won between 18 and 23 seats.

The only explanation for their exceptional showing in GE15 would be a massive swing among existing voters and - more importantly - new voters, for it to have won outside its traditional strongholds.

For example, PAS won two seats in Penang, widely considered to be one of the most liberal Malaysian state with the only Chinese chief minister in the country. Notably, it unseated PH’s Nurul Izzah Anwar from the Permatang Puah “family seat” that had been occupied by Anwar Ibrahim, his wife and most recently his daughter.

Early reports indicate that new young voters also supported the party, although youth voters did not come out in large numbers.

We are seeing a sea change in Malaysian politics. PAS’ brand of conservative religious politics has become more attractive; political Islam has become mainstream in Malaysia.