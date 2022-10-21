Commentary: How will loopholes in anti-hopping law affect Malaysian politics?

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced on Oct 10 that parliament had been dissolved, paving way for the 15th General Election to be held.

With the announcement, the prime minister said that the “mandate is returned to the people”. The difference between the upcoming general election and previous elections is that a party-hopping law kicked in five days earlier, on Oct 5.

Enshrined in Constitutional (Amendment) (No 3) Act 2022, the anti-hopping law provisions usher in a healthier direction in Malaysian politics. It seeks to condemn the betrayal of the trust of the electorate as seen in the recent example of the 2020 Sheraton Move, where a number of Members of Parliament defected from the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition, thus triggering its demise.

In fact, party-hopping has been rampant in the Malaysian political scene. The emergence of splinter parties such as Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) can be termed as a product of defection under standard anti-hopping law provisions.

The problem with defection is the shift in the balance of power in governments, such as in cases of Terengganu (1961) and Perak (2018) where several defections of lawmakers toppled or installed state governments.