Commentary: Malaysia’s purchase of Kuwaiti Hornet fighter jets - is it worth it?

ABU DHABI: Malaysia has finally received the “green light” from the Kuwaiti government for the acquisition of secondhand Kuwaiti F/A-18C/D Hornets for the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) amid political indecision and budgetary problems surrounding the air force’s long-lagging Multirole Combat Aircraft (MRCA) programme.

Malaysia has reportedly sought the Kuwaiti jets since at least 2017. The legacy Hornet is thought to “increase the level of preparedness and capability of the RMAF in safeguarding the country’s airspace”. While the acquisition of the secondhand Hornets would help to complement the RMAF’s fleet of Hornets, they come with their own set of challenges.

A more strategic approach would be expanding the successful Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) programme or accelerating the MRCA programme to future-proof RMAF against threats (the latter has been delayed for various reasons).

The Malaysian Ministry of Defence had submitted no less than three letters to the Kuwaiti government over the past few years in a bid to acquire the fighters. However, the discussions were stymied by political imbroglios in the Kuwaiti government.

Nevertheless, Kuwait greenlit the possible sale of the Hornets during the Malaysian Ministry of Defence’s official visit in October. In June, an RMAF technical team visited Al Jaber airbase in Kuwait to evaluate the suitability of the aircraft. They found the Kuwaiti jets to be technically in good condition. They also have lower flight hours than the RMAF’s Hornets.